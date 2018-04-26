Top BJP leaders to spend night in UP villages on Thursday

State BJP General Secretary Govind Narayan Shukla said that under the 'Gram Swaraj' mission, Pandey will spend the night at Sarethi village in Ayodhya, Adityanath will be in Mehndipur village at Amroha, Bansal will interact with villagers and Dalits at Barter village in Lakhimpur, Union Minister Shiv Pratap Shukla in Gorakhpur and his colleague Santosh Gangwar at Jia Nagla in Bareilly and state Industries Minister Satish Mahana will be at Fafuapur, Kanpur. For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App. - - - - - - - - - Advertisement- - - - - - - - -

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Uttar Pradesh, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state unit chief Mahendra Nath Pandey and Organization Secretary Sunil Bansal, will be staying overnight at different villages on Thursday, a party spokesman said on Wednesday.During the stay, which is part of the party's outreach programme to rural India, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on B.R. Ambedkar's birth anniversary this year, the ruling party leaders and office bearers along with ministers of the state government will interact with the people, take feedback of the programmes of the government on the ground level and test for themselves the efficiency of the government.