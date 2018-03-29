Too many leaks, the 'chowkidar' is weak: Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi



कितने लीक?

डेटा लीक !

आधार लीक !

SSC Exam लीक !

Election Date लीक !

CBSE पेपर्स लीक !



हर चीज में लीक है

चौकीदार वीक है#BasEkAurSaal



— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 29, 2018

Using Twitter as his platform to attack the government, as he has been doing with clockwork regularity lately, he also used the hashtag BasEkAurSaal , a reference to the government being left with one year of its term.How many leaks? Data leak! Aadhar leak! SSC Exam leak! Election date leak! CBSE papers leak!There is a leak in everything, the 'chowkidar' is weak, Gandhi said in a tweet that was in both Hindi and English.The CBSE on Wednesday announced a retest of the Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics papers following reports claiming that they had been leaked. Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar said a new system would be put in place from Monday to ensure no leaks take place and that the government was conducting an internal inquiry .