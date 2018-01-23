 Tokyo’s Disneyland looked like a magical wonderland after snowfall
Tokyo experienced the highest snowfall in four years

Image: amatou_0429/ Instagram

Tokyo: Japan is experiencing its chilliest winters and its capital, Tokyo, saw the highest snowfall in four years. Many Instagram and Twitter users uploaded pictures online and showed how magical Tokyo Disneyland looked.

Due to the harsh winter, the Japan Meteorological Agency also issued a heavy snow warning for all of Tokyo’s 23 wards and at Tokyo International Airport, as many flights were also canceled due to the snow storm.



. フォロワーさんが1万人超えてました???? . 毎日日記感覚で更新したのですがまさかまさか... いつもありがとうございます！！ これからもよろしくお願いします????????♂️ . . ってことで昨日はディズニーへw 雪のディズニー撮りたいって友達誘ったらまさかの付いてきてくれるという???? . 年パス持ってるフットワーク軽い友達いてよかった〜????笑笑 . ただ、お互いに明日朝早いし、万が一帰れなくなったらヤバイので撮ってすぐ帰りました????笑笑 . ただ、電車乗ってから「もっと撮れば良かった〜」と後悔、、、 シンデレラ城しか撮ってませんw イクスピアリとかリゾートラインとか撮れば良かった????笑笑 . . そして昨日、ツイッターでくだらないツイートしたら何故かバズって通知が止まらなくなるという現象にwww ネタツイでバズるってww . 通知はもう切って今はツイッターは封印しております????????♂️ (どちらにせよ重くて見れないww) . なんか色々あった1日でした笑笑 . . location...Tokyo Disney Land???????? . . . #tokyocameraclub #daily_photo_jpn #lovers_nippon #whim_life #team_jp_ #igersjp #loves_nippon #phos_japan #photo_jpn #photo_shorttrip #earthfocus #ig_fotografdiyari #anadolugram #bestjapanpics #japan_of_insta #photo_travelers #Instagramjapan #art_of_japan_ #special_spot_vip #kf_gallery #yourshotphotographer #s_shot #土曜日の小旅行 #東京カメラ部 #フォトジェニック #ファインダー越しの私の世界 #lr_moments


A post shared by Amatou (@amatou_0429) on










これを見に来た！！！

A post shared by iz (@pontevecchio_iz) on












