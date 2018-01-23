Tokyo’s Disneyland looked like a magical wonderland after snowfall









Japan is experiencing its chilliest winters and its capital, Tokyo, saw the highest snowfall in four years. Many Instagram and Twitter users uploaded pictures online and showed how magical Tokyo Disneyland looked.Due to the harsh winter, the Japan Meteorological Agency also issued a heavy snow warning for all of Tokyo’s 23 wards and at Tokyo International Airport, as many flights were also canceled due to the snow storm.