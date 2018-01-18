 Togadia Vs BJP: VHP demands RSS intervention on matter
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Togadia Vs BJP: VHP demands RSS intervention on matter

Togadia Vs BJP: VHP demands RSS intervention on matter

Togadia had accused PM Modi of “conspiring against him"

By: || Updated: 18 Jan 2018 11:55 AM
Togadia Vs BJP: VHP demands RSS intervention on matter
New Delhi: A day after Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Pravin Togadia attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded making PM Modi’s and Gujarat Joint Commissioner JK Bhatt’s call records public; VHP is now seeking RSS’ intervention on the same.

Togadia had accused PM Modi of “conspiring against him”.

VHP on the other hands stands divided on Togadia issue, where on one hand, several VHP workers are now writing to President of India, expressing their worry towards the incident that took place with Togadia, others are trying to maintain their distance from the entire matter.

VHP has decided to not discuss the Togadia matter in its Margdarshak Mandal meeting and Sant Sammelan which is set to take place in Allahabad on January 29.

Even Togadia plans to keep himself from this meeting.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story 5 smart ways to financially back-up your life's crucial moments

trending now

VIDEO
Actress CRIES on TV describing security check procedure a ...
VIDEO
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Actors take retro look for ...
VIDEO
Why politics over scrapped Haj subsidy? Watch big debate