To reconcile matter, tried calling Mohammed Shami but he isn't picking call: Hasin Jahan's father

Dismissing all the allegations leveled on him by wife Hasin Jahan, an emotional Mohammed Shami, on Saturday, made an appeal through ABP News of resolving all the disputes and get back to his family as soon as possible.
In a heartfelt emotional interview, Shami tried to clear the air and resolve the matter with his wife Hasin Jahan.
[ALSO READ] EXCLUSIVE: Shami breaks down during interview, wants to reconcile with wife for daughter's sake
Cricketer Mohammed Shami who is in deep soup these days after his wife Hasin Jahan leveled serious allegations against him of having extramarital affairs and torturing her mentally and physically, on Thursday night put forward his side and said, "My wife is not in good mental health."
"Hasin isn't picking my phone," cricketer said and added her near ones are conspiring against him.
"I will fight a legal battle (against wife)," he further said and stressed that "allegations (by wife) must be investigated."
Cricketer also clarified that the phone recovered from the car isn't his. Jahan had said she found Shami’s phone along with some male contraceptives hidden in his BMW car.
Shami said, "I always loved her."
"She is planning something big," he said and also clarified that match-fixing allegations are "totally false".
While mentioning about daughter Aaira Shami, cricketer said, "I'm concerned about her."
Talking about the BCCI's decision of removing him from contract list, he said that he was "saddened".
[ALSO READ] Mohammad Shami exposed, wife accuses him of multiple extra-marital affairs, physical and mental torture
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 10 Mar 2018 08:06 PM