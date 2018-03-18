To know the pulse of the state ABP News to hold Shikhar Sammelan in UP today

Here's who will speak at what time:
- UP CM Yogi Adityanath will speak at 11 am
- At 12 pm, former CM of UP Akhilesh Yadav will speak
- At 1 pm, deputy CM of the state Keshav Prasad Maurya will put forward his views
- Another deputy CM of UP Dinesh Sharma will speak at 1:30 pm
Interestingly, recently in the bypolls, UP witnessed foes turning friends. Longtime opponent Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supported Samajwadi Party (SP) candidates to make Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates lose in the LS bypolls of Phulpur and Gorakhpur.
To everyone's surprise, SP candidates won on both the places. Akhilesh Yadav (leader of SP) also visited Mayawati's home (BSP supremo) to say "thanks".
First Published: 18 Mar 2018 09:12 AM