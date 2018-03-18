 To know the pulse of the state ABP News to hold Shikhar Sammelan in UP today
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • To know the pulse of the state ABP News to hold Shikhar Sammelan in UP today

To know the pulse of the state ABP News to hold Shikhar Sammelan in UP today

UP CM Yogi Adityanath will speak at 11 am

By: || Updated: 18 Mar 2018 10:03 AM
To know the pulse of the state ABP News to hold Shikhar Sammelan in UP today

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File | PTI)

New Delhi: To know the pulse of the state, ABP News is holding Shikhar Sammelan today in the Uttar Pradesh's state capital Lucknow in which influential politicians from different political parties will put forward their views.

Here's who will speak at what time:

  • UP CM Yogi Adityanath will speak at 11 am

  • At 12 pm, former CM of UP Akhilesh Yadav will speak

  • At 1 pm, deputy CM of the state Keshav Prasad Maurya will put forward his views

  • Another deputy CM of UP Dinesh Sharma will speak at 1:30 pm


Interestingly, recently in the bypolls, UP witnessed foes turning friends. Longtime opponent Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supported Samajwadi Party (SP) candidates to make Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates lose in the LS bypolls of Phulpur and Gorakhpur.

To everyone's surprise, SP candidates won on both the places. Akhilesh Yadav (leader of SP) also visited Mayawati's home (BSP supremo) to say "thanks".

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE TO READ

OPINION: Congress' 84th Plenary session & its gravity for party

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Delhi CS Attack: AAP MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal questioned

trending now

INDIA
They (BJP) use anger but we use love: Rahul
VIDEO
Congress leader Salman Khurshid raises question on use of ...
VIDEO
TV's popular show Savdhaan India goes off-air