To deter practice of triple talaq, All India Muslim Personal Law Board is planning to do this

: To deter the practice of triple talaq, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) is all set to introduce a new provision in its model nikahnama in which the man has to commit that he will not give triple talaq (instant dovorce), a spokesman of the Board said here.The development comes at a time when the government is making a strong pitch for the passage of bill that criminalises triple talaq, a Muslim way of divorce which is still in practice despite the Supreme Court striking it down in August last year, in the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament.The AIMPLB has maintained that it against the practice of triple talaq, but it has opposed the proposed legislation saying it is an interference in Muslim personal law. The Board has, however, faced criticism for failing to bring reforms in personal laws."Yes... we are making a provision in the model nikahnama (Islamic marriage contract) in which there will be column - 'I will not give triple talaq'. Once during nikah (marriage) this column is ticked, one will not be able to give triple talaq," AIMPLB spokesman Maulana Khalil-ur-Rehman Sajjad Nomani toldPTI here.He said that a detailed discussion on the matter will be held at AIMPLB meeting in Hyderabad from February 9. Besides other social issues, the two-day annual general meeting of the Board is likely to deliberate on developments in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case.The Board is also likely to finalise its roadmap for the coming year.