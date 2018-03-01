TN: Thousands pay homage to Kanchi Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswati

This story has not been edited. It has been published as provided by ANI





Kancheepuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar. 1 (ANI): Scores of people gathered here to pay their last respects to Kanchi Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswati, who passed away on Wednesday.As per Sundareshan, the Manager of the Kanchi Sankara Mutt, the body of the pontiff will remain for public viewing until 7:30 a.m. today, following which rituals will begin at around 8 a.m."More than one lakh people have paid darshan since yesterday. At 8 am, we will start the rituals, and the obituary will be done here itself for the public to see this. He will then be decorated and taken to the place he has to be kept beside his predecessor and guide Chadrasekharendra Saraswati Swamigal," he told ANI.The 82-year old head of the Kanchi Mutt was suffering from diabetes and had collapsed at the mutt with shortness of breath and was admitted to Chennai's Ramachandra hospital last month.The last rites, known as the 'Brindavana Pravesha Karyakramam' in Vedic context, are expected to go on until noon today. (ANI)