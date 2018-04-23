  • Latest News
TN: Lawyer molests 9-year-old on moving train; had fought election for BJP

By: | Updated: 23 Apr 2018 12:05 PM
image representational/ PTI

Erode (TN): In a shocking incident, a man allegedly assaulted a minor girl in a moving train on Sunday night on the Thiruvananthapuram-Chennai express. As per the police, the man is a lawyer by profession and contested elections in 2006 on Bharatiya Janta Party ticket.

The lawyer, as per Election Commission data, had contested from Chennai's RK Nagar seat.

As per the complaint filed by girl’s family, the advocate assaulted her when she was asleep. The girl woke up and raised an alarm, following which her family nabbed him and informed the Travelling Ticket Examiner.

The Chennai based lawyer had boarded the train from Coimbatore, police said.

He was handed over to railway police here, who registered a case against him under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act), 2012.

The lawyer was later lodged in a prison in Coimbatore.

First Published: 23 Apr 2018 11:59 AM
