TN Governor Banwarilal Purohit lands in soup for touching female journalist’s cheek

During this press briefing, when a female journalist sought a question from Governor Purohit, he instead of answering, touched her cheek and walked away. The female reporter stated this action as inappropriate and opposed it.
The journalist took to twitter and said “I asked a question from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister during a press conference and he touched my cheek without my consent”.
She further said, “I washed my face several times, but have not been able to get over the incident. It could have been an incident of praise from your end, but I did not like your action. Touching a woman without her permission was not correct”.
Journalists and ministers come in support:
Many senior scribes and ministers condemned governor’s act. Senior journalist Rafit Javed said “This is completely unacceptable. How can he be allowed to remain a Governor?”
How is Governor related to ‘Tape case’:
A woman assistant professor has been accused that she asked her students to give sexual favours to officials in order to score good marks. This conversation was taped and further leaked. The accused professor claims that she is a close aide of the governor.
The governor is a chancellor of the University where the woman is teaching as an Assistant Professor. The governor is denying all charges levied against him. He says that he has never met this woman.
Cops on the other hand have filed a case in the case and have arrested the accused woman.
