TN Governor Banwarilal Purohit lands in soup for touching female journalist’s cheek

The incident took place after the press conference called by Governor over "tape leak" issue

By: | Updated: 18 Apr 2018 01:10 PM
TN Governor Banwarilal Purohit lands in soup for touching female journalist’s cheek

Tamil Nadu governor Purohit / ABP News image

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit landed in soup for touching a female journalist’s cheek. Many senior scribes and politicians have expressed angst against governor’s action; though no reaction has come from the governor so far over the same.   

The incident took place after Purohit had called a press conference over a tape related to female assistant professor. In this tape, female professor was seeking sexual favours from students against good marks.
During this press briefing, when a female journalist sought a question from Governor Purohit, he instead of answering, touched her cheek and walked away. The female reporter stated this action as inappropriate and opposed it.

The journalist took to twitter and said “I asked a question from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister during a press conference and he touched my cheek without my consent”.

She further said, “I washed my face several times, but have not been able to get over the incident. It could have been an incident of praise from your end, but I did not like your action. Touching a woman without her permission was not correct”.

Journalists and ministers come in support:

Many senior scribes and ministers condemned governor’s act. Senior journalist Rafit Javed said “This is completely unacceptable. How can he be allowed to remain a Governor?”

How is Governor related to ‘Tape case’:

A woman assistant professor has been accused that she asked her students to give sexual favours to officials in order to score good marks. This conversation was taped and further leaked. The accused professor claims that she is a close aide of the governor.

The governor is a chancellor of the University where the woman is teaching as an Assistant Professor. The governor is denying all charges levied against him. He says that he has never met this woman.

Cops on the other hand have filed a case in the case and have arrested the accused woman.

First Published: 18 Apr 2018 11:26 AM
