TN government will fall in three months: Dinakaran

Sidelined AIADMK leader T.T.V.Dinakaran on Sunday said the current Tamil Nadu government will fall in three months time.His remarks came he established a considerable lead in the by-election for Radhakrishnan Nagar (R.K.Nagar) Assembly constituency ahead of the ruling AIADMK candidate E.Madhusudhanan and others.Dinakaran contested the by-polls held on December 21 as an independent candidate.Speaking to reporters at the Madurai airport, Dinakaran predicted that the government headed by Chief Minister K.Palaniswami will fall in three months time.He said the people in R.K.Nagar have reflected the views of the Tamil Nadu's populace.The by-poll was necessitated following the death of AIADMK and former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa on December 5, 2016, who represented the seat.