 IAS toppers Tina Dabi and Athar Aamir Ul Shafi Khan tie knot in Kashmir
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • IAS toppers Tina Dabi and Athar Aamir Ul Shafi Khan tie knot in Kashmir

IAS toppers Tina Dabi and Athar Aamir Ul Shafi Khan tie knot in Kashmir

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) toppers of 2015 Tina Dabi and Athar Amir-ul-Shafi Khan could not have had a more romantic setting than the picturesque Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir to tie the knot.

By: || Updated: 09 Apr 2018 06:38 PM
IAS toppers Tina Dabi and Athar Aamir Ul Shafi Khan tie knot in Kashmir

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) toppers of 2015 Tina Dabi and Athar Amir-ul-Shafi Khan could not have had a more romantic setting than the picturesque Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir to tie the knot. Photo: Instagram

SRINAGAR: Indian Administrative Service (IAS) toppers of 2015 Tina Dabi and Athar Amir-ul-Shafi Khan could not have had a more romantic setting than the picturesque Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir to tie the knot.

The south Kashmir town has been buzzing with activity for the last four days as guests from Shafi's ancestral village in Anantnag district and Dabi's parents, relatives and friends from different parts of Rajasthan and Delhi poured in to attend the wedding ceremony.

Dabi had topped while Shafi stood second in the civil service exams.

It was love at first sight for them. They had met at the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) office in Delhi during the 2016 felicitation ceremony.



Shafi belongs to Mattan town while Dabi is from Delhi.

The couple have withstood criticism as they came from different religious background. When the media sought Dabi's reaction to it, she said: "I think it is a small price to pay for being in the public eye."

The couple visited Shafi's ancestral village on Sunday.

While Shafi had opted for his home state cadre and Dabi for Haryana, both got Rajasthan cadre of the IAS.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Teen stole 12 phones when Salman Khan fans gathered at Galaxy apartments; arrested

trending now

VIDEO
Sach Kya Hai? Know truth behind violent protest by ...
INDIA
Unnao Rape Case: Yogi summons accused BJP MLA; says ...
VIDEO
Are Milind Soman & Ankita Konwar Engaged?