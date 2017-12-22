Protests against Salman Khan's 'Tiger Zinda Hai' in Rajasthan. Find out why



#Rajasthan: Protest at a cinema hall in Jodhpur after #SalmanKhan allegedly used derogatory language against Scheduled Castes in a TV show #TigerZindaHai pic.twitter.com/aShklDXAFR

— ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2017

New Delhi: 'Tiger Zinda Hai' did not open on a pleasant note in Rajasthan's Jodhpur as protests were held against the lead actor Salman Khan for allegedly using derogatory language against Scheduled Castes in a TV show recently.Protesters held banners and placards and shouted anti-Salman slogans demanding an apology from him. They also threatened to disrupt the screenings of the movie that was released today across all parts of the state.The comment by the star reportedly 'insulted' a particular community.Reports say demonstrations were also staged in Jodhpur, Bikaner and Kota.In the spy thriller, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Salman plays the role of a Raw agent who falls in love with Pakistani spy Zoya (Katrina) and together they team up to fight against terrorists.