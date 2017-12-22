Protests against Salman Khan's 'Tiger Zinda Hai' in Rajasthan. Find out why

Protesters held banners and placards and shouted anti-Salman slogans demanding an apology from him. They also threatened to disrupt the screenings of the movie that was released today across all parts of the state.
#Rajasthan: Protest at a cinema hall in Jodhpur after #SalmanKhan allegedly used derogatory language against Scheduled Castes in a TV show #TigerZindaHai pic.twitter.com/aShklDXAFR
— ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2017
The comment by the star reportedly 'insulted' a particular community.
Reports say demonstrations were also staged in Jodhpur, Bikaner and Kota.
In the spy thriller, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Salman plays the role of a Raw agent who falls in love with Pakistani spy Zoya (Katrina) and together they team up to fight against terrorists.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 22 Dec 2017 03:02 PM