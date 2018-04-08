Tiger out of cage: What now will be the priorities of Salman Khan?

After spending almost 50 hours in jail, Salman Khan got bail in the blackbuck poaching case on Saturday and on the same day he returned to his home in Mumbai.Exactly a month after his bail, Salman Khan will have to appear in the court on 7 May, said a defence counsel.Well, if reports are to be believed, around Rs 600 crore is the amount of money riding on Salman Khan.There are major film projects under his belt. Salman Khan (52) is either acting in or producing through his family production houses.Currently, there are around half a dozen big-budget films lined up on the floor or at advanced planning stages, including "Race 3", which is almost complete, "Dabangg 3", "Partner 2", "Kick 2', "Bharat", "No Entry Mein Entry", "Sher Khan" and "Loveratri", said K. Ramji of Krishnamurthy Films, reported news agency IANS.Produced by his brother Arbaaz Khan, "Dabangg 3" is being directed by Prabhudheva, with Arbaaz and Sonakshi Sinha, besides Salman, in the main roles.Currently, he was shooting for "Race 3", directed by Remo D'Souza. Slated for Eid release this year, "Race 3" is co-produced by Salman and Tips Industries Ltd, and stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Saqib Saleem, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Anil Kapoor. It was partly shot in Abu Dhabi recently, news agency further reported.So, undoubtedly, the actor will again indulge himself in these projects in order to complete them on time.Before Salman Khan was granted bail, Mahesh Bora, lawyer of Salman Khan told ABP News on Saturday, “Basically we reiterated today there is no case formed against Salman Khan. We put forth that he never misused liberty. He was always present in court whenever summoned. The merit of the case needs to be looked into and considered. There is no evidence against him except for one eyewitness. He will be released today if the order comes in our favour.”Salman Khan is alleged to have shot and killed blackbucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the night of October 1, 1998 during the shooting of the film "Hum Saath Saath Hain".