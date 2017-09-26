 Three youths molest girl in broad daylight, film incident; arrested
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Three youths molest girl in broad daylight, film incident; arrested

Three youths molest girl in broad daylight, film incident; arrested

The incident took place in the month of August but came to light after the video that was shred on various social media platforms went viral.

By: || Updated: 26 Sep 2017 06:00 PM
Three youths molest girl in broad daylight, film incident; arrested

The incident took place in the month of August but came to light after the video that was shred on various social media platforms went viral. Photo courtesy: TV9

NEW DELHI: Three youths have been arrested by the Andhra Pradesh police for molesting a girl in broad daylight, filming the incident and circulating the video thereafter.

The incident took place in the month of August but came to light after the video that was shred on various social media platforms went viral.

Taking suo-motu cognizance of the matter, police registered a case and arrested all three accused. According to reports, the victim was in a relationship with the accused and decided to end it.

With the intention of taking revenge, the accused accompanied by his friends molested the girl.
In the video, one of the youths was seen molesting and groping the girl.

"The boy then, also accompanied by his friends, took the girl to the outskirts of the city and molested her and filmed the incident," News 18 quoted police official as saying.

Video courtesy: TV9

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Madame Tussauds Delhi to open on December 1

trending now

INDIA
Honeypreet Claims Threat To Life From Drug Mafia, Court ...
INDIA
2008 Malegaon blast: Bombay HC grants bail to accused Major ...
INDIA
Judge who ordered CBI probe in Ishrat Jahan case ...