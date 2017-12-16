 Three years jail for Jharkhand ex-CM Madhu Koda
Search

Three years jail for Jharkhand ex-CM Madhu Koda

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25 lakh each on Koda and Joshi

By: || Updated: 16 Dec 2017 12:41 PM
Three years jail for Jharkhand ex-CM Madhu Koda

Coal scam: 3 years jail for former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda/ PTI IMAGE

New Delhi: A special court on Saturday sentenced former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda to three years in jail for corruption in a coal block allocation case.

Special Judge Bharat Parashar also sent Koda's close aide Vijay Joshi, former Coal Secretary H.C. Gupta, Jharkhand's then Chief Secretary A.K. Basu, to jail for three years.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25 lakh each on Koda and Joshi. It also imposed Rs 1 lakh fine each on Gupta and Basu.

The court on December 13 had held Koda, Joshi, Gupta, Basu, and private company Vini Iron and Steel Udyog Ltd (VISUL) guilty of criminal conspiracy and cheating under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The court imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh on VISUL.

The court's order came in the case related to Jharkhand's Rajhara North coal block allocation to VISUL.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Punjab municipal polls on Sunday, all arrangements made

trending now

INDIA
PM Modi taking India to 'medieval' era, people being ...
TV
BIGG BOSS 11: SHOCKING! Has this CONTESTANT got EVICTED?
INDIA
BJP chief Amit Shah makes Rajya Sabha debut, here's ...