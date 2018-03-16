Three new MPs Sarfaraz Alam, Nagendra Pratap Singh and Praveen Kumar Nishad take oath in Lok Sabha

Three newly elected MPs, who emerged victorious in the elections held last week in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, took oath in the Lok Sabha amidst loud cheers by the opposition.The new MPs include RJD's Sarfaraz Alam from Araria in Bihar, and SP's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel, elected from Phulpur in Uttar Pradesh and Praveen Kumar Nishad from Gorakhpur constituency.The SP members got victory in the constituencies earlier held by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Deputy Chief Minister K P Maurya.RJD’s Sarafaraz Alam was reportedly the first to take oath.The opposition benches occupied by top opposition leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Mulayam Singh Yadav, greeted Alam with loud cheers. Alam was also greeted by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and BJP veteran L K Advani, who were seated in the front row of the treasury benches.The SP candidates Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel and Praveen Kumar Nishad, took oath to the parliament donning red Samajwadi caps. Before taking oath, the SP members, stopped to touch feet of BJP veteran leader L K Advani, and union ministers Rajnath Singh and Arun Jaitley.They also touched the feet of Rajnath Singh, Jaitley and Advani before taking oath. After signing of the necessary papers they touched the feet of Mulayam Singh Yadav, Sonai Gandhi and Kharge.All the three newly elected members were greeted by speaker Sumitra Mahajan.Before the House took up the day's business, the newly elected MPs were greeted by leaders of the opposition parties like Congress, TMC, Left, NCP and others.