 Three arrested in Surat for killing Togadia's cousin brother
Updated: 15 May 2016 01:54 PM
Surat: The Gujarat Police on Sunday arrested three persons in connection with the murder of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Praveen Togadia's cousin Bharat and two others in Surat.

The three were stabbed to death by unidentified men yesterday.

Bharat is the brother of Praful Togadia who is a Congress candidate as well as the leader of Opposition of Surat Municipal Corporation.

Babu Hirani and Ashok Patel are the other two who were stabbed to death by unknown people on Saturday. One Mahesh Radadiya was seriously injured in the attack.

All entry and exit points in Surat have been blocked post the incident.

