'Those responsible for rape, murder of 8-year-old in Kathua should be nabbed,' says Lal Singh after submitting his resignation

"We had gone to defuse the situation created due to migration one and half months back. We told them they should go back. Abdul Gani Kohli (minister) was sent to the house of the victim, so that an ugly situation was not created," Lal said, reported PTI.
Meanwhile, CM Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday praised the people of Jammu for dismissing communal forces.
I commend the manner in which the people of Jammu dismissed communal forces & were unwavering in their support for a little girl. It has strengthened my belief that Jammu serves as a model of inclusiveness & together the people of J&K inspire secular unity & righteousness.
— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) April 14, 2018
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
- - - - - - - - - Advertisement- - - - - - - - -