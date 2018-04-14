'Those responsible for rape, murder of 8-year-old in Kathua should be nabbed,' says Lal Singh after submitting his resignation

  • Latest News
By: | Updated: 14 Apr 2018 02:53 PM
BJP leader Lal Singh (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: After resignation, commenting on Kathua rape case, BJP leader Lal Singh said that those responsible for rape and murder of a 8-year-old in should be nabbed. He, on Saturday, defended his participation in a rally supporting the accused, saying that it was meant to defuse the situation and restore normalcy.

"We had gone to defuse the situation created due to migration one and half months back. We told them they should go back. Abdul Gani Kohli (minister) was sent to the house of the victim, so that an ugly situation was not created," Lal said, reported PTI.

On Friday, Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga, tendered their resignations after facing criticism for their participation in the event.

Meanwhile, CM Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday praised the people of Jammu for dismissing communal forces.



First Published: 14 Apr 2018 02:48 PM
