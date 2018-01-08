This video of a man dancing in snow will make you shiver

Scary! isn't it? a video is creating buzz on social media in which a man wearing just a vest and shorts can be seen enjoying his time in snow all around.
In the video, the man can be seen lip-syncing to the hit song 'Aaja O Meri Tamanna' as if he is not feeling cold at all. He ends up his strange performance with a Dabaang dialogue, “Sardi se darr nahi lagta saab, garmi se lagta hai”.
The video was first posted on Twitter by a user, who goes by the name Yo-Yo Funny. His love for the Bollywood songs has made many twitterites believe that he is Indian. Here is the chilling video
Just the reason why Trump wants to finish H1B for Indians 😬😬 pic.twitter.com/ntFqCK2aj7
— Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) January 5, 2018
First Published: 08 Jan 2018 11:03 AM