 This video of a man dancing in snow will make you shiver
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • This video of a man dancing in snow will make you shiver

This video of a man dancing in snow will make you shiver

Scary! isn't it? a video is creating buzz on social media in which a man wearing just a vest and shorts can be seen enjoying his time in snow all around.

By: || Updated: 08 Jan 2018 11:04 AM
This video of a man dancing in snow will make you shiver

Screen grab/ Twitter-Yo Yo Funny Singh

In this chilling winter, when we wouldn't dare to step outside without wrapping the entire body with woolens, imagine a man singing Bollywood songs, dancing and rolling around in snow wearing just a vest and shorts.

Scary! isn't it? a video is creating buzz on social media in which a man wearing just a vest and shorts can be seen enjoying his time in snow all around.

In the video, the man can be seen lip-syncing to the hit song 'Aaja O Meri Tamanna' as if he is not feeling cold at all. He ends up his strange performance with a Dabaang dialogue, “Sardi se darr nahi lagta saab, garmi se lagta hai”.

The video was first posted on Twitter by a user, who goes by the name Yo-Yo Funny. His love for the Bollywood songs has made many twitterites believe that he is Indian. Here is the chilling video




For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story AMU Scholar Mannan Bashir Wani From Kashmir Joins Hizbul Mujahideen?

trending now

INDIA
Kamala Mills Fire: Owner of Mojo's Bistro taken in ...
TV
BIGG BOSS 11: “I am sorry, but HINA DRAMA krti ...
INDIA
Aadhaar data breach: Congress attacks Centre over FIR against ...