This is how the no-confidence motion will be pushed in Parliament

The no-confidence motion against the Modi government led by the opposition parties TDP and YSR Congress over the demand for Andhra Pradesh's special state status is expected to take place in the Parliament today.Here is how numbers will interplay in the no-trust motion:The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) which recently exited National Democratic Alliance, has 16 MPs. The other party YSR Congress has nine MPs. Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee’s party TMC which has 34 MPs supported this proposal. Thus altogether 59 MPs from TMC, TDP and YSRC are in support of this motion.The three parties collectively reach the necessary 5o-MPs-mark, for the no-confidence motion which is the necessary number to bring about the proposal. If Congress also joins then this proposal will get more force.The opposition parties have decided to come united against the BJP government. It is reported that NDA ally Shiv Sena has also declared neutral on the motion of no confidence. Shiv Sena MP Chandrakant Khaire said that due to lack of trust before the 2019 elections, the Modi government will face difficulty in the coming 2019 elections. The party which formed the government after the 2014 Lok Sabha election will have to work on a renewed strategy for 2019.The no-trust show was moved by the TDP and YSRC on Friday but the proceedings could not be completed as the House was "not in order".