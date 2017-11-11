 This is how Amul boarded Indian Railways via Twitter
By: || Updated: 11 Nov 2017 01:11 PM
Image: Twitter @Amul_Coop

New Delhi: Nearly a month after dairy giant Amul approached the Indian Railways on its official Twitter handle with a business proposition to use refrigerated parcel vans to transport butter across India, the first shipment is on its way.

Amul today tweeted -



On September 23, Amul had reached out to the railway ministry on its Twitter handle for advice on the proposition, saying the dairy major was "interested in using refrigerated parcel vans to transport Amul butter across India."





The Railways promptly responded on the micro-blogging site, using a popular tagline of the company. "IR will be utterly butterly delighted to get the taste of India to every Indian," the ministry's handle @RailMinIndia tweeted.

They tweeted -



Today, the Railway Minister Piyush Goyal also Tweeted -





The national transporter, Indian Railways, uses Twitter extensively to address passenger woes. But that was perhaps the first time it received a business proposition on the popular social site.

The Indian Railways had introduced the refrigerated van service a few years ago with an aim to facilitate the transportation of perishable commodities such as fruits, vegetables, frozen meats/poultry and chocolates.

However, these services existed only on specific routes.

