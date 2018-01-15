This is a dawn of a new era in friendship between India and Israel: Benjamin Netanyahu

"This is a dawn of a new era in friendship between India and Israel," he said."It began with PM Modi's historic visit to Israel that created tremendous enthusiasm, it continues with my visit here which I must say is deeply moving for me,my wife and people of Israel.Heralds a flourishing partnership to bring prosperity,peace &progress for our people," he added.On Sunday, Breaking protocol, Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally went to the airport and received his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu who arrived here on a six-day visit to India.Modi greeted Netanyahu with a warm hug and shook hands with his wife Sara.Netanyahu is the first Israeli Prime Minister to visit India since Ariel Sharon came in 2003.Netanyahu will also visit Gujarat and Mumbai.Meanwhile, not disheartened by India's vote against Israel at the UN General Assembly on the issue of Jerusalem, Netanyahu has expressed hope that bilateral ties would receive a further boost duringhis milestone visit to the country.India in December voted in favour of the UN General Assembly resolution condemning the US for its decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.Netanyahu said: "Well I would have preferred a different vote to be frank but I don't think it materially changes the tremendous flowering of relations between India and Israel".Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also visited the Jewish state in July,becoming the first Indian premier to do so.(With agency inputs)