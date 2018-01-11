 Indian Junior hockey team goalkeeper Khushboo Khan struggling for a toilet at her home
Her toilet has allegedly been broken by the management of veterinary hospital during an encroachment drive.

By: || Updated: 11 Jan 2018 02:59 PM
Photo: (ANI Twitter)

New Delhi: On one hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is promoting Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, which aims to make country open defecation free while on the other hand, there are still many devoid of toilets at their homes. One such person is Indian Junior hockey team goalkeeper Khushboo Khan and her family who are struggling for the construction of a toilet at their home.

On Wednesday, Khushboo requested CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan for the construction of a lavatory at her home.

Her toilet had allegedly been broken by the management of veterinary hospital during an encroachment drive. The hospital claims that it was constructed on their land.





Khusbhoo says that the toilet in her slum was broken in January 2017.  At that time, the management assured that they will build another toilet, but till date, they did nothing.







Khushboo Khan lives with her family in the slum in Jahangirabad area of Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. Her father Shabbir Ansari is an auto driver.

