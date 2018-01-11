This gay Gujarat prince has thrown open his palace doors to the LGBTQ community

: As the LGBTQ community in India continues to face discrimination and persecution, a messiah has come forward to help them out. The only openly gay prince in India is throwing open his palace doors to lesbians, gays, transgender and other Indians shunned for their sexuality.As per Reuters, Prince Yuvraj Manvendra Singh Gohil has opened his Hanumanteshwar Palace as a centre for the upliftment of the vulnerable LGBTQ community and promised them shelter.Through his charity, Lakshya Trust, the heir apparent to the throne of Gujarat's Rajpiplahas dedicated the Hanumanteshwar Palace, located 15 km from Rajpipla, as a centre where the marketable skills of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and homosexual individuals will be honed in order to make them financially independent.“I am not going to have children, so I thought, why not use this space for a good purpose?” Gohil said, adding that he will offer rooms, a medical facility and training in English and vocational skills to help people find jobs."People still face a lot of pressure from their families when they come out, being forced to marry, or thrown out of their homes. They often have nowhere to go, no means to support themselves," he told Reuters.