This app by BHU professor plays bhajans on searching for porn

Dr Vijay Nath Mishra has named it as 'Har Har Mahadev' app. The beta version of this app was launched on Monday for laptops and desktops. It will also be available on Android devices soon.After downloading the app, if a user attempts to access any of the blocked websites flagged as 'inappropriate', it will start playing bhajan.The app, for now, has the database for playing only Hindu devotional songs but Prof. Misha said devotional songs of other religions will also be included in the platform."Human minds are exposed to violence and vulgarity because of easy access to the internet. The aim of this app was to have a filtering system in place." Dr Mishra told the New Indian Express.The app, which took 6 months to complete, currently blocks 3,800 identified websites. More 'inappropriate' websites will be added to the list soon."We have developed the website blocker and internet filtering services, so one can surf safely without any fear of opening adult or objectionable sites," TOI quoted Dr. Mishra as saying.