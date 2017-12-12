This 6-year-old earns Rs 70 crore in one year for just playing with his toys on YouTube

Forbes released its list of highest-paid YouTubers, and Ryan placed number eight on the list, having brought in USD 11 million in revenue from June 1, 2016 to June 1, 2017. Ryan shares the eighth position on the rich list with YouTuber Smosh.
His channel was launched in March 2015 when Ryan was three, and it now has 10 million followers.
Ryan's YouTube site 'Ryan ToysReview' reads: “Toys Review for kids by a kid! Join Ryan to see him play with toys and review toys for kids!
“He loves Cars, Trains, Thomas and friends, Lego, Superheroes, Disney toys, open surprise eggs, play doh , Pixar Disney cars , Disney Planes, monster trucks, minions, playtime at the fun, family fun adventure and so much more!”
In an interview with TubeFilter, Ryan’s mother had explained how it all started.
“Ryan was watching a lot of toy review channels — some of his favourites are EvanTubeHD and Hulyan Maya — because they used to make a lot of videos about Thomas the Tank Engine, and Ryan was super into Thomas,” she said.
“One day, he asked me, ‘How come I’m not on YouTube when all the other kids are?’ So we just decided — yeah, we can do that. Then, we took him to the store to get his very first toy — I think it was a Lego train set — and it all started from there.”
One room in our house is completely dedicated to toy storage, and another is used as a filming studio, said Ryan's mother. She added that Ryan doesn’t keep all the toys he gets and that they "give a lot of them away to friends and family, and also a lot of them away to charity".
First Published: 12 Dec 2017 05:59 PM