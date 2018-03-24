There's threat to Lalu Yadav's life: Tejashwi

New Delhi: RJD Chief Lalu Yadav’s family fears ‘threat to his life’ after the court pronounced its judgment in the 4fodder scam case and punished him with 14 years in jail; along with a cash penalty of Rs 60 lakh.Lalu’s son and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejwashwi Yadav on Saturday said that they would approach the higher court in the case.Tejashwi Yadav said that “CBI did its job and we will do ours”. He then lashed out at Nitish Kumar and said, “CM is afraid of Lalu Yadav. He further said that “anything can be done Lalu Yadav. “There is a threat to Lalu’s life. All of us are afraid and scared. A strategy is being planned against him”.Addressing his party members, Tejaswhi said “We all have stood together in the tough times. We have to defeat JD(U) and BJP”.The court pronounced judgment in Lalu Yadav case via video conference because he is currently getting a treatment done in Ranchi hospital. Lalu was not present during the video conference.Meanwhile, BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha reached Ranchi hospital to meet Lalu and inquire about his health. He also addressed Lalu Yadav as a ‘people’s leader’.“Laluji is people’s leader and the people’s love and blessings are with him”.