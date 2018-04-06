There is something completely wrong about Salman Khan verdict: Pak actress Mawra Hocane

#



In a world with no “NO” human rights, a great human being is being punished for killing an animal umpteen years ago under animal rights. Bash me all you want, but there’s something completely wrong about it.. mind you such human beings are our saving grace! #SalmanKhanVerdict

— MAWRA HOCANE (@MawraHocane) April 5, 2018

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's conviction in the black-buck poaching case has not only stirred his millions of fans in India, but has also affected his fans outside borders.Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane, has voiced her opinion on Jodhpur Court's verdict against Salman Khan, which found him guilty of killing rare black buck during the shoot of film Hum Saath Saath Hain in the year 1998.Keeping in view the charitable acts that Salman has done over the years, Mawra has criticised the verdict."In a world with no “NO” human rights, a great human being is being punished for killing an animal umpteen years ago under animal rights." she tweeted.She further says, "Bash me all you want, but there’s something completely wrong about it.. mind you such human beings are our saving grace!It is pertinent to note that Salman Khan runs a charitable trust 'Being Human' to help those in need of financial and other assistance .Mawra Hocane, who is a Pakistani actress and model, had made her Bollywood debut with movie 'Sanam Teri Kasam'.On Thursday Pakistan's foreign minister Khawaja M Asif also triggered controversy on the matter by making communal allegations. He said "Salman Khan was subjected to discrimination because he comes from the minority community," in Geo News's programme Capital Talk."Had he (Salman) belonged to the religion of the ruling party of India he would not have been given such a harsh sentence and the court might have been lenient with him," Geo News quoted Asif as saying.Salman was on Thursday found guilty of killing the blackbucks, from the antelope family, in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the night of October 1, 1998 during the shooting of the film "Hum Saath Saath Hain".