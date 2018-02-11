'There is hue of saffron in Rajini's politics. If that doesn't change then I don't see an alliance': Kamal Haasan

Leading Tamil actor Kamal Haasan, who is all set to foray into politics soon, today said that there is a hue of saffron in Rajini's politics."There is a hue of saffron in Rajini's politics. If that doesn't change then I don't see an alliance with him. We are good friends but politics is different," said Kamal Haasan, reported ANI.Interestingly, on Thursday, Haasan had said that he and superstar Rajinikanth needed to contemplate if it was necessary for them to join hands and face the election.Haasan had said both of them were being asked repeatedly if they would face the polls together and added that he endorsed the view of Rajinikanth in this respect."Rajini sir, to this question had said that only time will give an answer and I had seconded that view. Truly, only time will answer," he had said in his weekly column in Tamil magazine 'Ananda Vikatan.'Haasan, who is set to unveil his political party's name and go on a political tour on February 21, had said both of them should first formally launch their respective political parties.(With inputs from agencies)