The most hilarious Twitter reactions after Modi govt allows 100% FDI in single brand retail



100% FDI in retail sector has been approved by cabinet.

I hope @arunjaitley has stopped breathing.#ModiUTurnOnFDI pic.twitter.com/urt40RXnAV

In 2012 , UPA s 49% FDI means selling of country to Foreigners but in 2018 100% FDI by modi means development

Hypocrisy at its best#ModiUTurnOnFDI pic.twitter.com/olWphGUx9d



BJP

*Before Coming To Power ????????

++ We will oppose FDI till our Last Breath.

*After Coming to Power ????????

×× Modi Cabinet passes 100% FDI in Retail. #ModiUTurnOnFDI pic.twitter.com/WFfPC5srFA

Narendra Modi opposed FDI as CM, but brought 100% FDI in Retail as PM. #ModiUTurnOnFDI pic.twitter.com/9XdM6EDfog



BJP is giving nation to foreigners, No Modi ji? 100% FDI....

You were against it in 2012 and now you are selling nation to foreigners. #ModiUTurnOnFDI pic.twitter.com/sVa6DuKpc1



Now are the small "Kirana Shops" won't suffer Mr.PM? Have U kept any of Ur words and promises? #ModiUTurnOnFDI pic.twitter.com/nmhYIGo0o5



Not only on FDI, there are many more schemes of congress which I opposed & aftr becaming PM I renamed them all.#ModiUTurnOnFDI pic.twitter.com/HMeXZx3idp

The Modi Cabinet on Thursday gave its approval to 100 percent foreign direct investment (FDI) in single-brand retail, through automatic route.With this, the government has removed all the barriers for investment and opened Indian economy for global players. The government's approval will no longer be required for FDI in single brand retail trading.While the opposition has termed the amendments in FDI by the government as a “big U-turn”, Twitter users also lost no chance to take jibes at the government.