 The most hilarious Twitter reactions after Modi govt allows 100% FDI in single brand retail
With this, the government has removed all the barriers for investment and opened Indian economy for global players.

By: || Updated: 11 Jan 2018 03:43 PM
(Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Modi Cabinet on Thursday gave its approval to 100 percent foreign direct investment (FDI) in single-brand retail, through automatic route.

With this, the government has removed all the barriers for investment and opened Indian economy for global players. The government's approval will no longer be required for FDI in single brand retail trading.

While the opposition has termed the amendments in FDI by the government as a “big U-turn”, Twitter users also lost no chance to take jibes at the government.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the news:

 



 





 



 





 



 





 



 



