The billionaire heiress Ananya Birla, who is also a singer is the newest fashionista in town

London nights ✨

If you are from a royal family, it becomes difficult to break away from the surname and carve your very own identity.And who knows this better than Ananya Birla, daughter of Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla.A fashion devotee, slowly and gradually, she is creating an identity for herself in-addition to one which she has because of her surname.23-year-old Ananya loves music and her latest single, "Meant to be", which she released in July this year, has become a Platinum record in December 2017.Ananya Birla developed an interest in music at an early age and learned to play the santoor at the age of eleven.Ananya Birla is also an entrepreneur who founded Svatantra Microfinance at the age of 17. It makes small loans to women entrepreneurs based in rural IndiaHowever, Ananya is also a fashionista, and a proof of that is her Instagram account.She has a distinct sense of style.Here are some pictures of her which will prove that Ananya Birla is a fashion lover, who loves to experiment. Have a look: