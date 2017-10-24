Thane: Man arrested for raping maid on pretext of marriage

: The police today arrested a 27-year-old man from the Bhiwandi township here for allegedlyraping a woman following which she became pregnant.As per the complaint filed by the 21-year-old victim, she used to work as a maid servant in Samru Bagh area of Bhiwandi where the accused lived, a police official said.Over a period of time, the woman became friendly with the accused, who worked as a cook at a hotel in Bhiwandi.The accused used to call the woman to his home where he allegedly raped her repeatedly while promising to marry her, he said.When the woman recently became pregnant, the accused went back on his promise of marrying her and insisted that she should undergo a DNA test, the official said.On Sunday, the woman approached the Bhoiwada police, who registered an offence against the man under IPC section 376 (rape) and arrested him today, the official added.