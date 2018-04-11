  • Latest News
Rana Daggubati's brother Abhiram sexually exploited me, reveals actress Sri Reddy

Suresh Babu is the father of Rana and Abhiram Daggubati. She claims Abhiram sexually exploited her in Hyderabad.

Updated: 11 Apr 2018 05:11 PM
Telugu cinema actress Sri Reddy says Abhiram Daggubati sexually exploited her

Alleged picture of Telugu actress Sri Reddy along with Abhiram Daggubati. PIC/Sri Reddy Twitter

New Delhi: Telugu actress Sri Reddy’s nude protest shocked the Telugu film fraternity. The nature of protest was first of its kind in the country where an actress actually sat on the road stripping her clothes only to deface the ugly side of glamour world.

Days after the incident, the actress now has finally opened the lid to reveal the person who allegedly sexually exploited her.

In a Telugu news show, the actress disclosed it was Abhiram Daggubati who had exploited her. During the interview, the intimate pictures of Abhiram and herself were also flashed.



In an earlier interview with News 18, the actor claimed, “Suresh Babu’s son cheated me so badly. The studio belongs to the government and it is meant to help and support talented people. They have to use it in a proper way. This Suresh Babu’s son took me to the studio and f****d me so badly in the studio only.”



Suresh Babu is the father of Rana and Abhiram Daggubati.

The actress also shared those pictures through her Twitter account. ABP News could not independently verify the images were morphed or not.



Sri Reddy had earlier claimed that many producers, directors and actors had asked her for sexual favours but despite accepting their illegitimate desires she did not get an opportunity.



Following her protest, the Movie Artistes Association office (MAA) decided to ban Sri Reddy.

First Published: 11 Apr 2018 04:49 PM
