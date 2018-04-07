Telugu actress goes semi-nude against casting couch in Tollywood; detained



#Hyderabad: A Telugu actress took off her clothes in public at Telugu Film Chamber Of Commerce, she alleges that she has not been given a fair chance at work and that women are being exploited sexually by producers, members of Film Chamber. pic.twitter.com/z2Z9Zr465M

— ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2018

On Saturday, Tollywood actress Sri Reddy sat semi-nude outside an office in Hyderabad to protest against the existence of ‘casting couch’ in the industry.The incident happened at the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad.The actress said that in the Tollywood industry young actresses are sexually exploited and she has not been given a fair chance at work.Sri Reddy came to the film chamber in a salwar kameez and started stripping in front of video cameras and photographers. Sri Reddy was later detained.As per reports, the police officer said that "She was there to lodge her protest. We told her to protest in a democratic way and not resort to such acts. She has not given any complaints regarding her allegations to police till now,”