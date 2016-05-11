Telangana TS SSC Results 2016 Check @Bsetelangana.org: Manabadi.co.in - Telangana Board 10th Class Result 2016 likely to be declared on May 11

: The day for which Telangana State Board of Secondary Education students have been waiting for has finally arrived. The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana has announced the results of Telangana State Board Secondary School Certificate (SSC) class 10th exams 2016 today.The Telangana State board is likely to announce results of class 10th (SSC) between 11 am- 11:30 am..Students who appeared for Telangana State Board Class 10th Examination for session year 2015-16 will be able to check their results on board’s official website as well as through SMS once it is available.We will keep you updated on your results. So, stay with us and keep visiting our page for latest updates.The board has conducted SSC examinations in the month of March 2016.Students are eagerly waiting for their Class 10th results since the exams got over. We have been providing you with the latest updates on your results on priority. So, stay with us for more updates on results.We wish all the very best to the students for TS Board Class 10th Examination Result.3: Enter your details such as roll number and other required details in the respected fields.4: Click on ‘Submit’5: Your results will be flashed on the screen.To all those who will score good marks in their exams must remember that it’s just a beginning and you have to continue building upon your performance.And to others, remember that your exam results are just that – marks given to one thing you wrote down, once. They’re not a number that reflects your worth, and they won’t stop you doing what you want in the long-term and you can still achieve heights if you concentrate more upon your future goals.