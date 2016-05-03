 Telangana Board 10th Class Result 2016: Manabadi.co.in Telangana TS SSC Result 2016 likely to be declared soon on Bsetelangana.org
Telangana Board 10th Class Result 2016: Manabadi.co.in Telangana TS SSC Result 2016 likely to be declared soon on Bsetelangana.org

By: || Updated: 03 May 2016 11:38 PM
New Delhi: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana is likely to declare Telangana State Board Secondary School Certificate class 10th results 2016,  on Thursday, May 5 2016.

Students who appeared for Telangana State Board Class 10th Examination for session year 2015-16 will be able to check their results on board’s official website.

The board has conducted examinations in the month of March 2016.

Candidates were eagerly waiting for their Class 10th results since the exams got over. We have been providing you with the latest updates on your results.

We wish all the very best to the students for TS Board Class 10th Examination Result.

Follow these simple steps to check your results: 

1: Access the Telangana State Board official website: http://bsetelangana.org/

3: Enter your details such as roll number and other required details in the respected fields.

4: Click on ‘Submit’

5: Your results will be flashed on the screen.

A message for students:

To all those who will score good marks in their exams must remember that it’s just a beginning and you have to continue building upon your performance.

And to others, remember that your exam results are just that – marks given to one thing you wrote down, once. They’re not a number that reflects your worth, and they won’t stop you doing what you want in the long-term and you can still achieve heights if you concentrate more upon your future goals.

First Published:
