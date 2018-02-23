Lalu's son Tejashwi Yadav's SHOCKING claim, says 'Nitish Kumar tried to poison my food'

“After tapping my phone calls, now attempts are being made to poison my food; and my stay at Circuit House and spies are hired to keep an eye on me” Tejaswhi said.
“Also, attempts are being made to malign my reputation and to kill me” he added.
He further lashed out at Nitish and said “The nation knows that Nitish is an opportunist with an undemocratic attitude, who can stop to any level to kill the opposition”.
“I can’t understand that what wrong has a 28-year-old man done to him?”
नीतीश कुमार हमारी संविधान बचाओ न्याय यात्रा को मिल रहे अपार जनसमर्थन से घबराकर बौखलाहट में है। विश्वस्त सूत्रों से ज्ञात हुआ है नीतीश सरकार द्वारा मेरे ख़िलाफ गंभीर साज़िश की जा रही है।
— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) February 22, 2018
फ़ोन टैपिंग के बाद अब सर्किट हाउस में मेरे ठहरने से लेकर, खाने-पीने की चीज़ों में नशीले और विषैले पदार्थ मिलाने की कोशिश के साथ-साथ सभास्थल तक पीछा कर जासूसी करवाई जा रही है। छवि बिगाड़ने और जानमाल का नुक़सान पहुँचाने का कुचक्र रचा जा रहा है।
— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) February 22, 2018
देश जानता है नीतीश कुमार अलोकतांत्रिक प्रवृति के नकारात्मक एवं अवसरवादी व्यक्ति है जो विरोधियो को निपटाने के लिए किसी भी स्तर तक जा सकते है।मुझे यह समझ मे नही आ रहा है एक 28वर्ष के नौजवान ने उनका क्या बिगाड़ा है? उल्टा उन्होंने हमारे सहयोग से बहुमत प्राप्तकर जनादेश की डकैती की है
— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) February 22, 2018
Commenting on Yadav’s allegations, RJD hit back at him and declined his allegations.
