Lalu's son Tejashwi Yadav's SHOCKING claim, says 'Nitish Kumar tried to poison my food'



नीतीश कुमार हमारी संविधान बचाओ न्याय यात्रा को मिल रहे अपार जनसमर्थन से घबराकर बौखलाहट में है। विश्वस्त सूत्रों से ज्ञात हुआ है नीतीश सरकार द्वारा मेरे ख़िलाफ गंभीर साज़िश की जा रही है।

फ़ोन टैपिंग के बाद अब सर्किट हाउस में मेरे ठहरने से लेकर, खाने-पीने की चीज़ों में नशीले और विषैले पदार्थ मिलाने की कोशिश के साथ-साथ सभास्थल तक पीछा कर जासूसी करवाई जा रही है। छवि बिगाड़ने और जानमाल का नुक़सान पहुँचाने का कुचक्र रचा जा रहा है।

देश जानता है नीतीश कुमार अलोकतांत्रिक प्रवृति के नकारात्मक एवं अवसरवादी व्यक्ति है जो विरोधियो को निपटाने के लिए किसी भी स्तर तक जा सकते है।मुझे यह समझ मे नही आ रहा है एक 28वर्ष के नौजवान ने उनका क्या बिगाड़ा है? उल्टा उन्होंने हमारे सहयोग से बहुमत प्राप्तकर जनादेश की डकैती की है

Bihar: Rahstriya Janta Dal Chief Lalu Yadav’s elder son Tejashwi Yadav on Friday levied very serious allegations against Bihar Chief Minister Nitsih Kumar. As per Yadav, a big conspiracy is being planned against him by Nitish, as he is unhappy with the “enormous support received by RJD’s Samvidhan Bachao Nyay Yatra”.“After tapping my phone calls, now attempts are being made to poison my food; and my stay at Circuit House and spies are hired to keep an eye on me” Tejaswhi said.“Also, attempts are being made to malign my reputation and to kill me” he added.He further lashed out at Nitish and said “The nation knows that Nitish is an opportunist with an undemocratic attitude, who can stop to any level to kill the opposition”.“I can’t understand that what wrong has a 28-year-old man done to him?”Commenting on Yadav’s allegations, RJD hit back at him and declined his allegations.