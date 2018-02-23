 Lalu's son Tejashwi Yadav's SHOCKING claim, says 'Nitish Kumar tried to poison my food'
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Lalu's son Tejashwi Yadav's SHOCKING claim, says 'Nitish Kumar tried to poison my food'

Lalu's son Tejashwi Yadav's SHOCKING claim, says 'Nitish Kumar tried to poison my food'

He further lashed out at Nitish and said “The nation knows that Nitish is an opportunist with an undemocratic attitude, who can stop to any level to kill the opposition”.

By: || Updated: 23 Feb 2018 10:48 AM
Lalu's son Tejashwi Yadav's SHOCKING claim, says 'Nitish Kumar tried to poison my food'

Tejashwi Yadav takes on Nitish Kumar/ PTI images

Bihar: Rahstriya Janta Dal Chief Lalu Yadav’s elder son Tejashwi Yadav on Friday levied very serious allegations against Bihar Chief Minister Nitsih Kumar. As per Yadav, a big conspiracy is being planned against him by Nitish, as he is unhappy with the “enormous support received by RJD’s Samvidhan Bachao Nyay Yatra”.

“After tapping my phone calls, now attempts are being made to poison my food; and my stay at Circuit House and spies are hired to keep an eye on me” Tejaswhi said.

“Also, attempts are being made to malign my reputation and to kill me” he added.

ALSO READ:  Forced To Vacate Bungalow As Nitish Kumar Released 'Ghosts' In It, Tej Pratap Yadav Makes Bizarre Claim

He further lashed out at Nitish and said “The nation knows that Nitish is an opportunist with an undemocratic attitude, who can stop to any level to kill the opposition”.

“I can’t understand that what wrong has a 28-year-old man done to him?”













Commenting on Yadav’s allegations, RJD hit back at him and declined his allegations.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Chief Secretary assault case: Police at CM Kejriwal's residence, CM asks was Amit Shah questioned in Justice Loya's death case

trending now

INDIA
Saffron should not spread all over tricolour: Kamal Haasan
VIDEO
Drashti Dhami shares intimate pic with husband Neeraj Khemka
VIDEO
Why PM Modi has stayed mum on PNB scam?: ...