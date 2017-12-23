 Tejashwi Yadav blames BJP for Lalu's conviction, says 'They are after my entire family'
  Tejashwi Yadav blames BJP for Lalu's conviction, says 'They are after my entire family'

Tejashwi Yadav blames BJP for Lalu's conviction, says 'They are after my entire family'

In a major setback to the RJD, a special CBI court today convicted former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad and 15 others in a fodder scam case 21 years after it had surfaced

Updated: 23 Dec 2017 09:39 PM
Tejashwi Yadav blames BJP for Lalu's conviction, says 'They are after my entire family'
Bihar: RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday hit out at Bharatiya Janta Party for court verdict against father Lalu in multi-million Fodder Scam case.

Speaking to media, Tejashwi Yadav said “The only fault of Laluji was that he is a Dalit”.

He further hit out at BJP said “These people are after my entire family”.  He further said “Bihar has decided and would not spare these people”.

In a major setback to the RJD, a special CBI court today convicted former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad and 15 others in a fodder scam case 21 years after it had surfaced, while acquitting six others including another former chief minister Jagannath Mishra.

Special judge Shivpal Singh pronounced the verdict in a packed courtroom in the case pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from the Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994.

The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence on January 3.

