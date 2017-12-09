Teen says he used bat, scissor & pizza cutter to kill mother and sister

: Police on Saturday claimed that they have solved the sensational double murder of a woman and her 11-year-old daughter after tracing her 15-year-old son. Police said that he confessed to killing them with a pair of scissors and a pizza cutter because he was scolded and beaten up at home over a minor issue.But police believe he could not have committed the crime over the scolding on that particular day, but it could have been due to a series of events building up to it.The juvenile, who was addicted a video game 'High School Gangser' and was the prime suspect in the December 4 double murder, was detained on Friday from Mughalsarai in Uttar Pradesh from where he had made a call to his father, Senior Superintendent of Noida Police Luv Kumar told the media here.The 42-year-old mother and her daughter were found murdered in the 1446, A Block flat of 11th Avenue of Gaur City in Greater Noida West on Tuesday night. Their bodies with bloody injuries were found in the bedroom of their house. The boy is a student of Class 11.The father was in Gujarat on business when the crime took place. The possibility of another person involved in the crime is ruled out, the police said.Recounting the version of the chilling crime as given by the boy in the presence of his family members, the boy kept hitting his mother's head and face with a cricket bat and later used a pair of small scissors and then a pizza cutter to attack her, which caused her death.He realised his sister had woken up in the midst of it and was a witness to the crime. Thus, he killed her as well.The boy changed his blood stained clothes, left them on the spot and put the cash available at home in a bag and left. He told police that soon after the crime he carefully went to the building's basement through the lift to save himself from the prying eyes of guards.The juvenile then came out and took a taxi to New Delhi Railway Station from where he travelled to Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Shimla, and Chandigarh again, then to Ranchi and then to Mughalsarai from where he was detained after a phone call he made to his father was traced.