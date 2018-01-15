Tech infusion, improved training key to tackling future challenges: Army chief Bipin Rawat

With focus on infusion of technology in the weapon systems, the Indian Army would need to keep upgrading the required training benchmarks, its chief Bipin Rawat said on Sunday.In his message on the Army Day, to be observed on Monday, Gen. Rawat underlined: "The future challenges continue to demand greater commitment from the Indian Army. While we focus towards infusion of technology for better capabilities in our weapon systems, we should continue to upgrade the required training benchmarks for optimal exploitation of these systems.""While operational effectiveness to meet future challenges will remain our primary focus, contribution to nation building initiatives remains an abiding theme," he added.Looking restrospectively at the past year, the Army chief expressed satisfaction that soldiers gave a befitting response to the adversary along the borders and the force's conduct in counter-terror operations has been "professional" and one "upholding the values associated with human rights"."The improved security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast is result of continued selfless commitment of our rank and file in difficult and challenging situations. Our response in providing succor to our countrymen has been prompt, resulting in saving valuable lives," he said in the messageHe said that the Indian Army's bilateral engagements with other armies of the world are increasing and so is "military diplomacy gaining ground".He said India's contribution to international peace in UN missions continues to earn international appreciation."I wish to also pay homage to our brave martyrs whose courage and sacrifice, in the line of duty shall continue to inspire us to rededicate ourselves with renewed fervour," he said.