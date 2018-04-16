  • Latest News
  50 teachers wrote to PM Modi demanding mercy killing for not being paid salary for 14 years
  50 teachers wrote to PM Modi demanding mercy killing for not being paid salary for 14 years

50 teachers wrote to PM Modi demanding mercy killing for not being paid salary for 14 years

The teachers belong to Surada Mines School of Ghatshila, Jharkhand where they used to teach.

By: | Updated: 16 Apr 2018 10:16 PM
Teachers who haven’t received salary for last 14 years now demand mercy killing
Ghatshila: More than 50 teachers from Jharkhand’s Ghatshila have written to PM Narendra Modi seeking permission for “active euthanasia”, where a person is killed with administered overdose.

The teachers were forced to write the letter because they haven’t received the salary for the last 14 years.

In the letter to the PM, Ganesh Chaudhary states, “I have not been paid salaries for the past 14 years and I have been forced to die of hunger. Therefore we (teachers) request you to arrange payment of our wages or give us permission for mercy killing with our family."



The teachers belong to Surada Mines School of Ghatshila where they used to teach. The school was run by Hindustan Copper Limited.

On 2 September 2002, Hindustan Copper Limited –ICC closed Surda Mines and schools citing poor economic conditions. While Surada Mines workers and officers were paid under VRS, the school teachers were deprived of the benefit.

As per reports, the teacher also went to the court but the only thing they were able to receive was the date for further hearing.

At present, the HCL-ICC company has again opened the closed mines but the schools are closed. The situation of these teachers is so grave that now more than 50 teachers of Ghatshila unit of Hindustan Copper Limited are demanding euthanasia from PM Narendra Modi.

Jharkhand’s Ghatsila is known for its uranium and copper mines.

First Published: 16 Apr 2018 08:08 PM
