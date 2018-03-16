TDP ready to back rival YSRC in no-confidence motion against BJP; likely to exit NDA

: Fuelled by the ongoing differences with BJP, NDA ally and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP of "instigating other people" against him and his party TDP.TDP also indicated that it was toying with the idea of pulling out of the NDA. To take a call on the issue, an emergency meeting of the Telugu Desam Party politburo, will be held on Friday evening.The NDA ally would also back rival YSR Congress and support any no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government at the centre in the interest of Andhra Pradesh.Naidu stated this in the state assembly hours after YSR Congress, TDP's rival in the state, gave notice for moving a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government, in the backdrop of the Centre's refusal to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh.The outburst by Naidu capped a day of strong comments by him targeting BJP and the Prime Minister allegedly for being behind the corruption charges levelled by Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan against him and his son."Since it could not do anything to us on its own, the BJP is instigating others and try to interfere in Andhra politics like it did in Tamil Nadu. Should I get scared like a coward if Narendra Modi or NDA government instigate others against us?" Naidu said at a public meeting here tonight.At the public meeting, the Telugu Desam Party supremo said: "It has become a habit for them to weaken the leadership in each state and play according to their wishes. Those facing (criminal) cases may dance to their tunes but not me. I cannot be intimidated by anyone. I have no fear of anything in my life."Beginning with Naidu, all TDP leaders alleged a conspiracy in collusion with the popular star to weaken their party as they lashed out at Kalyan for reading out the New Delhi script."At a time when I am fighting to safeguard the interest of the state, some people are trying to weaken me by indulging in unwarranted criticism instead of strengthening my hands. They should ponder if it is fair, Naidu said."Some bigwigs are behind this drama," he alleged, but did not name anyone.Stating that truth is fire, he said five crore people of Andhra would not remain silent spectators to the "injustice" being meted out by the Centre.The actor had targeted Naidu and his son alleging that "Andhra Pradesh post-bifurcation has become the number one state in corruption."The Chief Minister said he wondered why the actor could not see the 'corruption' in the last four years."You remained silent for four years but now you are talking about corruption in the state. Instead of questioning Narendra Modi for the state’s rights, what does the state gain if you weaken or criticise me? This is atrocious and absurd," Naidu said.Earlier in the day, Naidu termed as "baseless" the allegations of corruption levelled against him by Kalyan and said it was part of a "grand conspiracy" to weaken the TDP.In an oblique reference to the BJP central leadership, the chief minister warned that "Tamil Nadu-type dramas" could not be played in Andhra Pradesh.He was apparently referring to allegations by opposition parties in Tamil Nadu that BJP was controlling the AIADMK government in the state.Naidu said that "some bigwigs" were enacting drama with the YSR Congress leaders till yesterday. "Once they realised the drama failed, they started a new one," he added.(With PTI inputs)