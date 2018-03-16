TDP exits NDA; moves no-confidence motion against BJP



The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) formally exited the National Democratic Alliance on Friday, days after two of its ministers quit the Narendra Modi government protesting for Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh. The party also moved a no-confidence motion against BJP in the Parliament.The TDP politburo unanimously took the decision in a tele-conference with Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu . A formal politburo meeting was earlier scheduled for Friday evening but the decision was worked out in the tele-conference in the morning.Hours after officially breaking ties with NDA, TDP leader Thota Narasimham moved a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha.On Thursday the party had offered to back its rival YSR Congress' no-confidence motion, but on Friday it withdrew the support as it 'smelled nexus' between YSRC and the BJP . The party therefore decided to go on its own."We go according to principles. Our leader felt being part of NDA and moving a no-confidence motion would not be ethical. So we withdrew from the NDA and I have issued a letter on no-confidence motion to the speaker at 9.30 am," Narasimham, the TDP's floor leader in the Lok Sabha, told reporters.He said letters would go out to BJP leaders about the party's decision to exit the alliance. His colleague, C M Ramesh added that YSR Congress MP Vijaysai Reddy was seen making attempts to meet the prime minister and this hinted at a nexus between both parties."We have no confidence in their no-confidence motion, so we have decided to go on our own," he said."If it is not taken due to lack of time today, on Monday we will get signatures from 54 MPs from various other parties and push for a no-confidence motion vigorously," Ramesh said.The motion can be accepted only if it has the support of at least 50 members in the House.With the BJP alone having 274 members in the 536-member Lok Sabha and enjoying support of allies, the no-confidence motion, if accepted, is certain to be defeated but it has the potential to put the saffron party in a tight corner in the state.Earlier in the day, Andhra Pradesh CMO had informed about the n0-conficence motion. It said, “TDP withdrew support from NDA, which did injustice to AP, TDP President Chandrababu Naidu took this decision in an emergency teleconference with party politburo members and MPs, which was unanimously supported. TDP to also introduce no-confidence motion against NDA govt”.Union ministers P Ashok Gajapati Raju and Y S Chowdary had quit on March 8 after a meeting with the prime minister over the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.Fuelled by the ongoing differences with BJP, CM Naidu, on Thursday, had accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP of "instigating other people" against him and his party TDP and had signalled that it may support YSR Congress in the no-trust motion.Watch video here: