Tamil Nadu (TN) Election Results 2016 Live Results: Amma creates history, set to retain power



Latest trends: (232/234) DMK+ 101, AIADMK+ 128, BJP+ 1, Others 2



As an AIADMK win appeared certain, boisterous celebrations erupted outside the residence of party leader and Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa in Chennai.



In Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK proved exit polls wrong as it appeared on the course to retaining power. Its candidates led in 132 constituencies, with the DMK-Congress alliance in the lead in 69.



If Tamil Nadu results hold, it will be the first time in decades that a CM is re-elected



It's time for celebration for Jayalalithaa's supporters as AIADMK reaches majority mark in Tamil Nadu, leading in 120 seats.



Jayalailithaa leads in RK Nagar constituency seat (Tamil Nadu) by 1906 votes: ANI



AIADMK supporters outside CM J Jayalalithaa's Poes Garden residence in Chennai #Elections2016 pic.twitter.com/Fco5x850pX



Proving the exit poll results wrong, the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu has taken an early lead and appeared likely to retain power as counting of votes cast in the elections to 234-member assembly progressed on Thursday. Early vote counting trends showed the AIADMK-led alliance is leading in 132 constituencies. Already AIADMK party cadres are in the celebration mood at the party headquarters.Live Updates:AIADMK ahead in Tamil Nadu, leading in 108 seats; supporters celebrateMost of the opinion and exit polls had predicted the DMK to win the elections.The AIADMK fielded 227 candidates, leaving seven seats for its allies. But all of them contested with the AIADMK symbol of two leaves.