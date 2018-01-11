Tamil Nadu: Man dies on bus, is then thrown off by conductor on Highway

As per media reports, K Radha Krishnan and U Veeran, both daily wagers had boarded a government bus in the afternoon in Bengaluru. They had paid Rs 150 each for tickets for Tiruvannamalai.
After the bus crossed Hosur, the conductor asked K Radha Krishnan to wake up his friend as the bus was getting crowded. The conductor wanted them to leave.
Reportedly, Radha Krishnan tried to wake him up but instead found Veeran dead. When Radha Krishnan told this to the conductor, he asked him to get down and take the dead body along.
He was then dropped at Shoolagiri, about 23 km from Hosur.
Radha Krishnan was stranded along with the dead body of his friend U Veeran on the highway for around three hours.
