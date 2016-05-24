Tamil Nadu Board (TNBSE) Class 10th (SSLC) results announced on May 25 at tnresults.nic.in

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Board (TNBSE) SSLC (Class 10th) Results have been declared by the Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education today.
Students who appeared fot Tamil Nadu board SSLC examination for 2015-2016 session can check their results at the official website of TNBSE: www.tnresults.nic.in
Follow these steps to check your results:
1: Access the official website of the board: www.tnresults.nic.in
2: Enter your details such as roll number and other required details in the respected fields.
3: Click on ‘Submit’ and your results will get displayed on the screen.
A message for students:
The most important thing we want you to remember is that, if result goes your way, then it’s extremely good, but if things don’t go your way, remember, there are always options open to you. Sometimes, the best opportunities come out of life’s unexpected twists and turns.
If you did as well as you wanted, then celebrate. If you feel you could have done much better, there are many ways to improve your performance. Remember, your results do not define who you are or how valuable you are as a person. They are a marker of one day’s performance in your life.
Stay calm. Remember that while your exam results are important, you always have additional options. You might be able to retake the exam.
About the Board:
Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education, was set up n 1910, It comes under the Department of Education, Government of Tamil Nadu. Following are the streams offered from and till the secondary (class 10) level: the SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) stream, the Anglo-Indian stream, the Oriental School Leaving Certificate (OSLC) stream and the Matriculation stream.
