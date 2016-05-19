Tamil Nadu Assembly election results 2016: How Jayalalithaa scripted history

For the first time in the last 27 years in Tamil Nadu, a political party has returned to power. Jayalalithaa steered her party AIADMK to its second consecutive electoral victory.The big question is how she managed to script history this time when chances were a little dim if not slim.Not one reason can be behind her win. The biggest reason for her win, however, was that her government stressed on employment, education and women safety. She promised that if she came in power this time, she would not distribute mixer-grinders, but she would distribute laptops. She would transform cities into IT Hubs. She also promised to take steps to make women security robust in the state. Voters have trusted her due to these promises.The second reason for Amma’s win is that she made corruption an electoral issue. Though, she herself had been accused of corruption, she cornered DMK in 2G scam. This strategy had deep impact on the minds of the voters. She promised that she would wipe out corruption if she returned to power.The third big reason for her win was internal feud in the family of Karunanidhi. DMK chief Karunanidhi announced Stalin as his political heir. However, this didn’t go down well with elder son Azhagiri. Dayanidhi Maran and Kalanidhi Maran have opened a different front. Voters have not liked this.