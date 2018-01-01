 Tamil Nadu: 10 year old commits suicide after father scolds him for not bathing
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Tamil Nadu: 10 year old commits suicide after father scolds him for not bathing

Tamil Nadu: 10 year old commits suicide after father scolds him for not bathing

In the bathroom, the parents found him hanging from a towel on a pipe

By: || Updated: 01 Jan 2018 06:09 PM
Tamil Nadu: 10 year old commits suicide after father scolds him for not bathing

SUICIDE REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE/ FILE

Coimbatore: A 10-year-old boy today allegedly committed suicide by hanging, reportedly after his father reprimanded him for not taking his bath early on the auspicious occasion of new year, the police said.

The boy, studying in the fifth standard, was playing with his friends when his father scolded him, they said. The boy in a huff went to the bathroom with a towel.

ALSO READ - Mathura: 3 undertrial prisoners escape from jail by jumping the compounding wall

The parents, who were waiting for their son for long, broke open the door and found him hanging from a towel on a pipe and immediately rushed him to a government hospital.

However, the doctors declared the boy brought dead and sent the body for post-mortem, the police said.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story People in lakhs throng India Gate, cripple traffic

trending now

INDIA
Rajinikanth launches website, requests people to bring a good ...
INDIA
IIMs will now give degrees instead of post graduate ...
VIDEO
Triple talaq petitioner Ishrat Jahan joins BJP