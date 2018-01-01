Tamil Nadu: 10 year old commits suicide after father scolds him for not bathing

The boy, studying in the fifth standard, was playing with his friends when his father scolded him, they said. The boy in a huff went to the bathroom with a towel.
The parents, who were waiting for their son for long, broke open the door and found him hanging from a towel on a pipe and immediately rushed him to a government hospital.
However, the doctors declared the boy brought dead and sent the body for post-mortem, the police said.
First Published: 01 Jan 2018 06:09 PM