Talwars likely to go to Nupur's father's Noida residence after release

Dasna (UP): Rajesh and Nupur Talwar are likely to go to Nupur's father's home in Noida's Jalvayu Vihar, the complex they lived in when their daughter Aarushi was murdered, after their release from Dasna jail today.Aarushi and the Talwars' domestic help Hemraj were found dead at their home in L-32, Jalvayu Vihar, in May 2008. The house has now been rented out.B G Chitnis, Nupur's father and a former group captain in the Indian Air Force, owns a flat in the same society."After their release from jail, Rajesh and Nupur Talwar will go to Noida Sector 25 Jalvayu Vihar where the house is owned by me," Chitnis told PTI.The Talwars are likely to be released from Dasna jail, where they have been since November 2013, once the bond is filed at a special CBI court. The court had awarded them life sentence in connection with the double murder.Earlier during the day there was a shadow cast on their release since lawyers in Ghaziabad court went on strike protesting against lathicharge on their colleagues in Meerut. However, lawyers said it wouldn’t cause an impediment and will come out of jail today.Last week, the Allahabad High Court acquitted Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in the case and said in its verdict that neither the circumstances nor the evidence were enough to hold them guilty.